Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 36.6% in November

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE THQ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 56,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,351. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 879,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $634,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

