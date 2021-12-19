Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 36.6% in November

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE THQ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 56,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,351. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.
