CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $231,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 27,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $219,978.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 327,338 shares of company stock worth $5,741,065. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.
CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.11%.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
