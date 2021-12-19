CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $231,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 27,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $219,978.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 327,338 shares of company stock worth $5,741,065. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,902. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.57.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.11%.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.