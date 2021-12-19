Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 5,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,904.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,770.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

