Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.75. 55,641,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,307,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

