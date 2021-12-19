Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 689 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.