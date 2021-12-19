Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.