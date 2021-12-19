$43.63 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report sales of $43.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.88 billion. JD.com reported sales of $34.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.74 billion to $150.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $181.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.71 billion to $188.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

JD stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. 13,057,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,030,323. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,913,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

