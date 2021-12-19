Internet of People Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 68.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

