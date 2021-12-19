Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OROCF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. 18,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.33. Orocobre has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

About Orocobre

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

