Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QBAK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599. Qualstar has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corp. engages in the manufacture and trade of data storage systems. It operates through the Power Supplies and Data Storage segment. The Power Supplies segment designs, produces, and distributes power supplies used to convert alternating current line voltage to direct current voltages of electronic equipment.

