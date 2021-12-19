Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QBAK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599. Qualstar has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.
