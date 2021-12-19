Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNSHF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renishaw from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4,399.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renishaw has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,060.67.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

