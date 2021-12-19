Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007017 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

