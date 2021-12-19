Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

NYSE A traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $151.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,814. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

