Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $487.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $496.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

