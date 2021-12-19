GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 31.5% in November

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the November 15th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 525.5 days.

Shares of GMOYF remained flat at $$25.18 on Friday. GMO Internet has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GMO Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

