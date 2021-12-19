Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVFH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 56,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,689. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

