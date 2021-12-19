Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVFH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 56,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,689. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

