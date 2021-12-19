Analysts Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to post $140.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $140.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $553.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $553.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $611.49 million, with estimates ranging from $607.36 million to $613.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWSC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 2,405,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

