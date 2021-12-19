Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report $311.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.34 million and the highest is $313.80 million. Envestnet reported sales of $263.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,382. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 175.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.96. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

