Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Down 8% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $152,218.09 and $799.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

