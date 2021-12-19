Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $7.53 or 0.00016116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.32 or 0.08311299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,762.04 or 1.00134418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

