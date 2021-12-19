$1.89 EPS Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.