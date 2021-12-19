Zacks: Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.99 Million

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report sales of $162.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $163.07 million. Employers posted sales of $191.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $651.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.60 million to $666.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $680.02 million, with estimates ranging from $670.85 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Employers’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Employers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 532,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

