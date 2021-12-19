Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,003. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

