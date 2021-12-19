Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 24.9% in November

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 875,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 154.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in Constellium during the third quarter worth $39,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Constellium by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Constellium by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 56.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 757,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Constellium has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.33.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

