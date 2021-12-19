Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,810,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 40,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambev by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 723,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,328 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $572,000. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,177,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,775,074. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

