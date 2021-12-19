Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $487.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.39. The company has a market cap of $458.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

