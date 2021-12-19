Caspian Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.27 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $3,164.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

