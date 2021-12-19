Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,650. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

