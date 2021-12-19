Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives €82.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €81.93 ($92.06).

A number of analysts recently commented on BAS shares. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Basf stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €60.19 ($67.63). The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

