DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.33 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $116.60. 1,796,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.01%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.