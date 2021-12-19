Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Raised by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

