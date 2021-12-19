Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.24. The company has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

