The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.4% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

NYSE BA opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $187.88 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

