Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in November

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 559,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of FTTRF stock remained flat at $$4.34 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTTRF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

