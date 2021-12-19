Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 35.8% in November

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.9 days.

EUTLF remained flat at $$12.00 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

EUTLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

