Binance Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.74 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $88.74 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $532.03 or 0.01128183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
