Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research firms recently commented on PROSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of PROSY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 574,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Prosus has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

