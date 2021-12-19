Brokerages Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $12.92

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. 12,987,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,672. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,521,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after purchasing an additional 293,728 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $473,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amcor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

