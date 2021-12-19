Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s (CBRL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 458,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after acquiring an additional 506,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,081 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

