Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Amalgamated Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,410 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $180,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.46. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.