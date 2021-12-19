Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,222,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,311,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 450,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 559,105 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESGC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 9,268,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Eros STX Global has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

