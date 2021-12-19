SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,500 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.6% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,495,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750,616 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 467,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

