WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $180.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.67.

WSPOF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $87.74 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.40.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

