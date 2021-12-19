Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $136.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,641,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,307,148. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

