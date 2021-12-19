MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.09. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 1,225,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,735. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $545.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,871,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 1,070,923 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 829,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 604,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,181,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

