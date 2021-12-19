First Long Island Investors LLC Has $21.79 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.