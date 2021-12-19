Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.