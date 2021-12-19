$13.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report $13.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.39 billion to $13.40 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $15.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $60.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $60.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.82 billion to $60.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.38. 4,731,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 98.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

