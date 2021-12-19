Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,990 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.78 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

