Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 149 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $176.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

